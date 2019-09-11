Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's latest beach selfie is breaking the internet!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer hubby Virat Kohli are enjoying their beach vacay currently. The power-looking couple of the country has an ocean of fan following who love to follow them on social media platforms and staying abreast with the latest happenings.

Virat shared a fab selfie on Instagram where he can be seen chilling at a beach with his wifey Anushka. Check out the glam couple's internet-breaking selfie:

It has already garnered 1, 621, 347 likes so far. The adorable couple has not disclosed the holiday destination this time.

After the recent West Indies series, Virat and Anushka were recently clicked at the airport twinning in black and white. Fans and followers adore their ón-point' fashion game and we can't help but agree more.

On the work front, Anushka is yet to announce any project after 'Zero'. The film released in December 2018 and was helmed by Aanand L Rai. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif besides Anushka in a lead role.