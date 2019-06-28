close

Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli just left this lovely comment on wife Anushka Sharma's pic

You are the prettiest all the time my love," Virat Kohli commented on Anushka Sharma's photo. 

Virat Kohli just left this lovely comment on wife Anushka Sharma&#039;s pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@anushkasharma

New Delhi: Cricketer Virat Kohli just made our day by posting an adorable comment on actress wife Anushka Sharma's picture, in which she is seen enjoying a train ride in London. 

Quoting Audrey Hepburn, Anushka captioned her picture as, "Happy girls are the prettiest " and Virat quickly wrote, "You are the prettiest all the time my love," in the comments section, adding some heart emojis. (How cute is that?)

Here's Anushka picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy girls are the prettiest - Audrey Hepburn 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Take a look at Virat's comments here.

Anushka briefly joined Virat in UK, where the 2019 Cricket World Cup is taking place. After spending some quality time together, she flew to Brussels, Belgium, for a shoot. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shining 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Fan clubs had curated pictures of the couple strolling on the streets of London:

Anushka and Virat married in December 2017 in Italy in an extremely private ceremony. In India, they hosted two wedding receptions for family, friends and colleagues. 

On the work front, Anushka, last seen in 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, hasn't announced her next project as of yet. 

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led Team India will play against England on June 30 at Edgbaston Stadium. The Indian team has won all the five matches they have played so far. 

