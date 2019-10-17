Virat Kohli posts adorable photo with wife Anushka Sharma on Karwa Chauth

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday posted an adorable photo with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. In his twitter post, Virat said that he has also observed fast with wife Anushka on the auspicious occasion.

"The ones who fast together laugh together. Happy karvachauth," Virat tweeted.

The ones who fast together laugh together. Happy karvachauth pic.twitter.com/7KQXp0Jkcc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2019

Kohli skipped the optional practice sessions on Thursday to celebrate Karwa Chauth with wife Anushka. India opener Rohit Sharma also missed the practice sessions ahead of India's third and final Test against South Africa to celebrate the festival with wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Rohit also posted a photo with wife Ritika on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Karwa Chauth my love. I know how hard it is when you have an infant around and don’t have me around Love you to moon and back. Speaking of which, MOON show your face a little earlier today @ritssajdeh"

The third and final Test of the three-match series is set to start in Ranchi on Friday. India have already sealed the series 2-0 after registering a convincing win in the second Test in Pune. The hosts will look up to the win the third Test in order to strengthen their position atop the World Test Championships standings. With 200 points, India is currently ahead of New Zealand by a comfortable margin as the Kiwis have are at second place with 140 points.