Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli refuses to let go of Anushka Sharma in UNSEEN photo from fourth wedding anniversary

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on December 11, 2021.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on December 11. Now, an unseen photo from their celebration has gone viral on the internet in which Virat is tightly holding Anushka by the waist for a group picture.

Anushka’s parents and brother Karnesh Sharma are part of the group. Virat’s brother Vikas Kohli and his wife Chetna Kohli are also in the frame.However, the couple's dog Dude steals the show with his presence.

Check out the viral photo:

In the photo, the ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ actress is wearing a white off-shoulder long dress and Virat is dressed in a black hoodie. 

Earlier, the couple shared mushy posts for each other on their fourth wedding anniversary.

“Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you..May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always,” read a part of Anushka’s long appreciation post for her hubby.

Virat on the other hand had called Anushka ‘The most honest, loving, brave woman’.

A part of his long post read, “You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin”.

Virat and Anushka welcomed their firstborn Vamika on January 11 this year.

