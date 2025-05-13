Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement Sparks Emotional Moment In Rashmika And Ru’s Episode

Mumbai – The unexpected announcement of Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket has left fans across the country stunned—and now, it's also sparked a poignant moment in the newly launched digital series Rashmika & Ru.

In the latest episode of the feel-good social media series, the animated character Ru is seen asking actress Rashmika Mandanna, “Did Virat really have to retire?” Rashmika’s gentle, hopeful reply—“Maybe to make space for something better”—has struck a chord with fans still processing the cricketing legend’s decision.

Rashmika & Ru (R&R) is a new original IP from Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT), launched in collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna under the umbrella of Collective Artists Network. The series is designed to bring small doses of joy, optimism, and warmth to the digital space—offering a refreshing counterpoint to the often overwhelming negativity on social media.

Through charming conversations between Rashmika and Ru, R&R aims to create a safe, uplifting space online, where moments like Kohli’s farewell from Test cricket are met with kindness, reflection, and hope.

As Rashmika puts it, sometimes life’s goodbyes are just paving the way for new beginnings—both on and off the field.