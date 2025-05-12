New Delhi: Marking an end of an era, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. His long note on social media left a million fans heartbroken.

VIRAT KOHLI'S RETIREMENT NOTE

Virat Kohli's retirement note reads: "It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life," Kohli wrote in his Instagram post.

"There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.

"I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," he added.

The decision came after it was reported that Kohli had communicated his decision to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of next month's five-match Test series against England.

In less than a week, both Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from the longest format of the game which will leave the Indian team without much experience in the batting department.



WHEN ANUSHKA SHARMA REACTED...

Going back to 2022 when Kohli quit the Test Captaincy, a proud wife Anushka Sharma also penned a long note for hubby dearest. She wrote: I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket.

I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you.

In 2014 we were so young & naive. Thinking that just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you ahead in life. They definitely do but, not without challenges. A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then, this is life right? It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need it the most. And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions. You led by example & gave winning on field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I’ve sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there's still something more you could have done.

This is who you are & this is what you expected from everyone. You've been unconventional & straightforward. Pretence is your foe & this is what makes you great in my eyes & the eyes of your admirers. Because underneath all this were your pure, unadulterated intentions always. And not everyone will be able to truly understand that. Like I’ve said, truly blessed are those who tried to get to know you beneath what meets the eye. You are not perfect & have your flaws but then again when did you ever try to conceal that? What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless.

Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her.

You did good."

Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, has been a cornerstone of India's red-ball resurgence over the past decade. His aggressive captaincy, prolific batting and unmatched intensity have helped transform India into a formidable Test side both at home and abroad.

The 36-year-old will now only feature in ODI cricket for India.



(With IANS inputs)