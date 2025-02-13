Virat Kohli Unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia Amid India’s Got Latent Controversy; Netizens React

Mumbai: Virat Kohli, one of India’s biggest cricketing icons, has seemingly unfollowed influencer and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on social media. While the exact timing of this move remains unclear, it has sparked widespread speculation, especially given the recent controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent (IGL), where Ranveer was a judge.

The unfollowing has led to debates online, with many netizens linking it to the backlash Ranveer has been facing. A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Ranveer ka Virat Kohli podcast pe lane ka sapna ab sapna hi reh jayega. Virat Kohli now unfollowed Ranveer Allahbadia.”

Ranveer ka Virat Kohli podcast pe lane ka sapna aab sapna hi reh jayega, Virat Kohli Now Unfollowed Ranveer Allahabadia.

This reaction highlights how some believe Kohli’s move could be a direct response to the controversy surrounding the viral clip from India’s Got Latent.

The storm began after a clip from the show surfaced online, featuring Ranveer Allahbadia asking a contestant a shocking question:

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?”

The remark was deemed highly inappropriate by many, sparking massive outrage on social media. Critics accused Ranveer and the show’s creators of crossing ethical boundaries in the name of humour. Political leaders and social activists joined the backlash, demanding accountability. The situation escalated further when police complaints were filed against Ranveer, comedian Samay Raina (the show’s creator), and others associated with the program.

As the controversy intensified, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology, admitting that his comment was in poor taste.

“I acknowledge that my attempt at humor was inappropriate and unfunny. I regret my words and understand that comedy isn’t my forte,” he said.

Despite his apology, the backlash hasn’t died down. Many believe the damage to his reputation is irreversible, especially as old clips from his content continue to resurface.

While there is no official confirmation from Kohli regarding his decision to unfollow Ranveer, the timing has fueled speculation. The cricketer is known to be selective about his social media interactions, and fans believe this could be a silent statement of disapproval.

Kohli had previously appeared on Ranveer’s podcast, The Ranveer Show, where they discussed his journey, fitness, and mental resilience. The episode was well-received, making their social media connection seem natural. However, with Kohli allegedly unfollowing Ranveer now, it raises questions about whether the cricketer wants to distance himself from the controversy.

If Kohli has indeed unfollowed him due to this controversy, it could be a sign of how public figures are distancing themselves from the fallout. Whether Ranveer can bounce back from this storm remains to be seen, but for now, it seems like his dream of hosting Kohli on his podcast again may never come true.