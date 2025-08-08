New Delhi: The OG diva, Malaika Arora, who launched a chic restaurant named 'Scarlett House' in Bandra, Mumbai is now all gung-ho about her new addition as she opens a fresh branch of the same dine-out in Juhu.

Inside Malaika Arora's Scarlett House Juhu

Malaika dropped a video introducing the new outlet with a caption: "Bringing the Scarlett love from Bandra to Juhu." Scarlett House Juhu has a warm lighting and interiors with a mind-blowing open glass house roof with comfy sitting area. With lots of planters around, it gives a perfect chill vibe.

The virtual tour of the soon-to-be launched restaurant in Juhu, this branch of Scarlett House looks cosy with classic red brick walls, vintage furniture and some great menu on board for guests. We get to see that as Malaika gives a sneak-peek into the platter. Even Arhaan Khan, her son makes a cute little appearance in the video towards the end.

Scarlett House Menu Decoded

HT quoted Malaika as saying, “The food is inspired by things I love to eat in my kitchen and on my travels. In fact, my team is convinced it should be called Mala's Specialist. They have curated a cocktail menu that's fun, thoughtful, and full of stories in every sip. We also have India's first hydration bar that you must check out. Scarlet House is rooted in community, with Arhaan (her son) bringing in energy and shaping our coffee progress.”

For the uninitiated, Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan launched Scarlett House in Bandra’s Pali Village in November, 2024.