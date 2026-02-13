Vishal Bharadwaj heaps praises on his movie 'O' Romeo' before critics & Box Office verdict, says 'deeply proud'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has penned down his thoughts on 'O'Romeo', just a day before the film hits theatres. Taking to his Instagram handle, the filmmaker expressed immense pride in the project.

In a long note, Vishal Bhardwaj gave a special shoutout to his entire team, calling them the "real heroes."

"O'ROMEO - Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film. Before the accolades or the criticism arrive, I must thank, from the deepest part of my being, all my HODs who gave far more than was ever asked of them their vision, their integrity, their sweat, their blood, and their unconditional commitment to my vision.

My real heroes: Mustafa Stationwala, Faramarz Wankadia, Ben Bernhard, Meghdeep Bose, Aarif Sheikh, Maxima Basu, Dani Del Rosario, Vikram Dahiya, Ankur Chaudhary, Yash Darji, Shantanu Yennemadi, Krutika Jain, Mukesh Chhabra, Makarand Surte, Justin Jose, Samir Zaidi, Konstantin Minnich, Saurabh Goswami and 'Anl' Arasu. Also, my most loving associate, Abhay Datt Sharma - who shared my love, pain, frustration, and both my reasonable and unreasonable whims and my creative producer, Priti Shahani. I will not make another film without her," he wrote.

He went on to speak about having an "immense capacity" for love and violence, further adding, "Looking back at my body of work, I see a recurring theme I wasn't even conscious of: revenge. And at sixty, I am only now beginning to understand it. There is so much hatred, violence, and injustice in society and I often feel powerless against it. It wounds me deeply."

Bhardwaj explained how his film 'O'Romeo' brings up the "pent-up" anguish through the violence opposite an equally intense force love.

"I am in love with this specie called human forever torn between two extreme emotions. O'Romeo is the manifestation of these polarities," he added.

Sajid Nadiadwala presents O'Romeo, a film by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, the film is set to release in Valentine's Week on aFebruary 13, 2026.

A day before the film's theatrical opening, the makers held a special screening in Mumbai.

Many celebrities including actors Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary graced the event alongisde producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Vishal Bhardwaj.

Others present at the screening were Suresh Wadekar, Anil Sharma, Prakash Jha, Ahmed Khan, and Taha Shah.