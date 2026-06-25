Vishal Bhardwaj joins Oscars voting body, calls Academy invite an honour

Mumbai: The critically acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj shared his excitement on receiving the invitation to become a member of the Academy Awards. The 'Haider' director said that he feels "honoured" and "priveleged" to be the part of the voting process of the future Academy Awards, representing the Indian cinema.Vishal Bhardwaj said, "I am deeply honored and excited to be invited to become a member of the Academy. It is a privilege to be part of the most prestigious platform for global cinema, and I look forward to participating in the Academy Awards voting process."