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Vishal Bhardwaj joins Oscars voting body, calls Academy invite an honour

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has expressed gratitude after being invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The prestigious invitation gives him voting rights for future Oscars, marking another milestone for Indian cinema on the global stage.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 08:23 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 08:23 PM IST
Vishal Bhardwaj joins Oscars voting body, calls Academy invite an honour
Image Credit: Vishal Bhardwaj, Instagram

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