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VISHAL DADLANI

Vishal Dadlani remembers father on his 83rd birth anniversary, reflects on living with grief

Ace singer-composer Vishal Dadlani remembered his late father on what would have been his 83rd birth anniversary. He turned emotional and shared a heartfelt note on his social media account.

|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Vishal Dadlani shared a heartfelt note on social media
  • He remembered his late father on his 83rd birth anniversary
  • Vishal expressed how the pain of losing a loved one never truly fades
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Vishal Dadlani remembers father on his 83rd birth anniversary, reflects on living with griefPic Credit: Vishal Dadlani, Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood ace singer-composer Vishal Dadlani turned emotional on the 12th of May, as he remembered his late father on what would have been his 83rd birth anniversary. Sharing a heartfelt note on his social media account, the musician reflected on living with grief, admitting that even after four years of his father’s passing, ‘not a single day goes by without thinking of him’. Vishal also expressed how the pain of losing a loved one never truly fades, and how just one simply learns to carry it a little better with time.

 
 
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A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

Expressing it all on his social media account, Vishal wrote, “They say the pain is just the love left behind. My Dad left us enough love to last forever.” The image shared by the singer read, “Today would have been my Father’s 83rd birthday. It’s been four years since he passed, and not a day has passed without the thought of him. For those of us who have lost people they love, the pain doesn’t stop. We just learn to hide it a little better each day.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

On the professional front, Vishal is touted as one of the most influential names in Indian music.

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Vishal Dadlani, for the uninitiated, forms one-half of the iconic music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar alongside Shekhar Ravjiani. Over the years, the duo has delivered chartbusters including songs from films like Om Shanti Om, Student of the Year, War, and Pathaan.

Songs such as “Sheila Ki Jawani,” “Besharam Rang,” “Swag Se Swagat,” “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” have gone onto become chartbusters. Vishal is currently also seen on the singing reality show Indian Idol, in the capacity of a judge alongside Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah.

The singer cum music composer is also extremely vocal about his thoughts on civic situations, environment and other real life worries. Without mincing words, Vishal is always seen expression his thoughts on his social media account.

ALSO READ | Cannes 2026: Balan to restored classic Amma Ariyan - list of top Indian movies to be represented at the festival

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