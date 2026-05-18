Vishal Krishna questions CM C. Joseph Vijay over film portfolio allocation to Minister Rajmohan

Chennai: Actor Vishal expressed his disappointment with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay for allocating the Film Technology and Cinematograph portfolio to Minister Rajmohan due to the minister's limited experience.

Taking to his X, Vishal highlighted CM Vijay's long association with the film industry, suggesting he is better placed to address the issues of the film industry and provide much-needed support to producers and production houses.

"Happy to see CM Joseph Vijay allocating ministries to respective elected MLAs, but it's disheartening to see Minister Rajmohan in charge as Minister of Film Technology and Cinematograph Act. How would I or we as a body or as an association render our requests or grievances of our film industry which is actually bleeding and so many reforms to be made and give a ray of hope for the fraternity especially producers /production houses to someone who has lesser or no experience of wat is happening in our industry more than our CM who was and is part of the industry from grassroot level and being part of the fraternity for last 30 years," Vishal wrote.

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He also urged the Chief Minister to intervene and consider key reforms for the film industry, which include introducing a "government ticketing window", "abolishing local body tax" and "increasing subsidy for small films."

"Dear CM, Kindly introduce govt ticketing window which will bring revenue to govt as well as relief to viewers who pay 30rs per ticket. Kindly abolish local body tax as we are the only state in India to induce 2 taxes against the "one india one tax "rule. Kindly increase subsidy for small films every year from the current meagre amount given. I know this can be given as a representation to the CM, but these are being requested for the last 9 years. Not demeaning Mr. Rajmohan, but it's just my opinion. CM can give us the much-needed relief. God bless," added Vishal.

Happy to see #CMJosephVijay allocating ministries to respective elected MLAs but it's disheartening to see honorable minister #Rajmohan to be in charge as minister of Film Technology and Cinematograph Act. How would I or we as a body or as an association render our requests or… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) May 17, 2026

However, Vishal's appeal faced resistance from the actor and director Raghava Lawrence and producer T Siva.

The 'Kanchana' actor Raghava Lawrence expressed confidence in CM Joseph Vijay's decision to allocate the Film Technology portfolio to Minister Rajmohan. He urged the film fraternity to extend their support to the minister, calling for the need for a "fair opportunity" to Minister Rajmohan to "settle in his role."

Taking to his X handle, the actor-director wrote, "Our Chief Minister and Nanba #CMJosephVijay surely would not have taken this decision without careful thought and consideration. Rather than reacting impulsively, let us give it some time and extend our support. I'm hopeful that Minister Raj Mohan will deliver his best for the welfare of the film fraternity. I understand the concerns, especially given the current challenges faced by the film industry. However, Honourable Minister #RajMohan, as the Minister for Film Technology and the Cinematograph Act, deserves some time and a fair opportunity to settle into this role."

Producer T Siva extended his support to CM Vijay for the allocation of the Film Portfolio to Minister Rajmohan.

Taking to his X handle, the actor-producer wrote, "Minister @imrajmohan is not only highly popular on social media platforms but also possesses substantial experience in that field. He has even directed a film. Moreover, he shares strong friendships and close ties with many in the cinema industry. Given his deep understanding of the challenges and current circumstances facing the Tamil cinema sector, selecting him as the Minister for the Tamil Film Industry would be an exceedingly appropriate decision. Heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister Vijay for making this excellent choice."

Minister Rajmohan will oversee School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu witnessed one of the most dramatic political transitions in its modern history as actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state, ending the decades-long political dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and ushering in what he called "a new era of real, secular and social justice."

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam achieved historic success in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu eletions, as it emerged as the single largest party in the assembly, winning 108 seats.