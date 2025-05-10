Vishal Mishra Promises 'Never Ever Going To Turkey And Azerbaijan' Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

New Delhi: Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, musical composer and singer Vishal Mishra, took to social media to announce that he will no longer perform concerts in Turkey and Azerbaijan.

This comes amid rising India-Pakistan tension following Operation Sindoor —a mission launched in the early hours of May 7, where the Indian Armed Forces struck nine militant positions. The military made clear that its precision strikes focused solely on terrorist facilities, and there have been no verified reports of damage to civilian or military installations on the Indian side, in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The 'Pehele Bhi Mein' singer took to his X, and wrote, "Never ever going to #Turkey and #Azerbaijan! No leisure no concerts! Mark My Words! Never!!"

Earlier, Mishra remarked, “It’s been on my mind & honestly I don’t get it! How people with a certain following don’t express solidarity with the armed forces—in these times, all we should do is support the armed forces, support the nation, and let the world know we are ONE.”

Vishal Mishra is best known for his songs 'Kaise Hua' from Kabir Singh and 'Janiye' from Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga.