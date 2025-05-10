Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2899050https://zeenews.india.com/people/vishal-mishra-promises-never-ever-going-to-turkey-and-azerbaijan-amid-india-pakistan-tensions-2899050.html
NewsLifestylePeople
VISHAL MISHRA

Vishal Mishra Promises 'Never Ever Going To Turkey And Azerbaijan' Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid heightened tensions following Operation Sindoor, singer-composer Vishal Mishra announced he will no longer perform in Turkey or Azerbaijan.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 03:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vishal Mishra Promises 'Never Ever Going To Turkey And Azerbaijan' Amid India-Pakistan Tensions (Image: @vishalmishraofficial/Instagram)

New Delhi: Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, musical composer and singer Vishal Mishra, took to social media to announce that he will no longer perform concerts in Turkey and Azerbaijan.

This comes amid rising India-Pakistan tension following Operation Sindoor —a mission launched in the early hours of May 7, where the Indian Armed Forces struck nine militant positions. The military made clear that its precision strikes focused solely on terrorist facilities, and there have been no verified reports of damage to civilian or military installations on the Indian side, in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The 'Pehele Bhi Mein' singer took to his X, and wrote, "Never ever going to #Turkey and #Azerbaijan! No leisure no concerts! Mark My Words! Never!!"

Earlier, Mishra remarked, “It’s been on my mind & honestly I don’t get it! How people with a certain following don’t express solidarity with the armed forces—in these times, all we should do is support the armed forces, support the nation, and let the world know we are ONE.”

Vishal Mishra is best known for his songs 'Kaise Hua' from Kabir Singh and 'Janiye' from Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK