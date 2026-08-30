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Vishal Mishra to host benefit concerts to help flood victims in Nepal and Assam

Vishal Mishra has pledged to hold special benefit concerts in Nepal and Assam, donating all proceeds to support relief efforts for those devastated by recent heavy flooding in both regions.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 10:21 AM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
Vishal Mishra to host benefit concerts to help flood victims in Nepal and Assam
Image Credit: @vishalmishra/Instagram

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