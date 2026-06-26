/Vishnu Vishal reacts to ‘tired face’ criticism, reveals he has autoimmune condition for 3-4 years

New Delhi: Popular Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal is all set to be seen in the upcoming sports drama Gatta Kusthi 2 and he is leaving no stone unturned to make it a huge hit. Currently on a promotional spree, the actor finally addressed buzz around his 'tired face'.
Vishnu Vishal took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared with fans that he is battling an autoimmune condition for which he has been taking the prescribed medication - due to which he faces bloating as one of the visible side effects.
Humbly sharing this with gratitude and love #GattaKusthi2 pic.twitter.com/FCR9n782RA— VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) June 25, 2026
Vishnu wrote on X post, "First of all thank you for all the love and concern you have shown through your comments and messages. It truly means a lot, and I wanted to share this with you personally. Many of you have noticed that my face looks tired lately. The reason is that I have been dealing with an autoimmune disease for the last three to four years, and the prescribed medication I have been taking on and off, has some visible side effects, including the bloating you've been noticing. The treatment is medically necessary, and my health has to come first."
"That said, your love, the work I believe in and my responsibility towards everyone who has worked tirelessly on Gatta Kusthi 2 have kept me going. That's why I have continued showing up for the film promotions and for all of you, " he added.
Concluding the post, he expressed his excitement over Gatta Kusthi 2 release.
Gatta Kusthi 2 is the sequel to Gatta Kusthi - a sports drama which was released in 2022. Both the parts are written and directed by Chella Ayyavu. The lead pairing is of Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kaali Venkat, Karunaas and Munishkanth are reprising their roles along with Lizie Antony, Gajaraj and Sreeja Ravi.
Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu are the new additions to the sequel. Karunakaran, Mokksha and child actor Zara Zyanna are also part of the film.
Gatta Kusthi 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3.
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