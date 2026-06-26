Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Vishnu Vishal reacts to ‘tired face’ criticism, reveals he has autoimmune condition for 3-4 years

Vishnu Vishal reacts to ‘tired face’ criticism, reveals he has autoimmune condition for 3-4 years

Vishnu Vishal's Gatta Kusthi 2 is the sequel to Gatta Kusthi - a sports drama which was released in 2022.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 10:09 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
Vishnu Vishal reacts to ‘tired face’ criticism, reveals he has autoimmune condition for 3-4 years
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Vishnu Vishal reacts to ‘tired face’ criticism, reveals he has autoimmune condition for 3-4 years
Vishnu Vishal1 min ago
2
ICC Women's T20 World Cup10 min ago
3
korean fashion23 min ago
4
Venezuela earthquake47 min ago
5
Bank holiday1 hr ago