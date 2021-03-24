Vivah actress Amrita Rao feeding her baby Veer is 'most beautiful sight' for hubby RJ Anmol, shares heartwarming picture!

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and hubby RJ Anmol were blessed with a baby boy Veer on November 1, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child together and shared the good news with fans on social media.

Ever since the new mommy and daddy have been sharing little updates about their life after the new addition into the family. RJ Anmol recently dropped an adorable picture post of Amrita Rao breastfeeding their child Veer, and the doting husband called it 'the most beautiful sight for me'.

He captioned the post: Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day...its so Surreal, So Magical... almost Godly! Its the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a Smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet ...Why wait for Mother’s Day, I Say

Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 after dating each other for nearly 7 years. The pictures of Amrita flaunting her baby bump flooded the internet and finally the news of her expecting came out.

The couple keeps their personal life under wraps. Several fan clubs shared the image and congratulated the actress.

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in 'Thackeray' where she played Meena Tai Thackeray and received all the love from fans.