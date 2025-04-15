Vivek Agnihotri Extends Poila Boishakh Wishes, Shares BTS Pic From The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri extended his greetings on the occasion of the Bengali New Year, Poila Boishakh, and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of his upcoming film The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter.

Known for his bold and courageous approach to filmmaking, Agnihotri posted a powerful message along with the BTS picture on social media.

Taking to his social media handles, the director wrote:

“On this #PoilaBoishakh, I bow to Maa Kali and pray that peace and harmony are restored in Bengal.

I urge the youth to rise with courage and wisdom… and lead the Indic renaissance.

Bengal must never become another Kashmir.

Shubho Nobo Borsho. Jai Maa Kali. Jai Hind.

Pic courtesy: The sets of #TheDelhiFiles Bengal Chapter”

Vivek Agnihotri, who is known for impactful films like The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files, and The Vaccine War, is now gearing up for his next project — The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter.

The film is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. It is presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha Productions.