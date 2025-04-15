Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2886470https://zeenews.india.com/people/vivek-agnihotri-extends-poila-boishakh-wishes-shares-bts-pic-from-the-delhi-files-the-bengal-chapter-2886470.html
NewsLifestylePeople
DIRECTOR VIVEK AGNIHOTRI

Vivek Agnihotri Extends Poila Boishakh Wishes, Shares BTS Pic From The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri extended his greetings on the occasion of the Bengali New Year, Poila Boishakh, and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of his upcoming film The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 03:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vivek Agnihotri Extends Poila Boishakh Wishes, Shares BTS Pic From The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter (Image Credit: Instagram)

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri extended his greetings on the occasion of the Bengali New Year, Poila Boishakh, and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of his upcoming film The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter.

Known for his bold and courageous approach to filmmaking, Agnihotri posted a powerful message along with the BTS picture on social media.

 

Taking to his social media handles, the director wrote:

“On this #PoilaBoishakh, I bow to Maa Kali and pray that peace and harmony are restored in Bengal.
I urge the youth to rise with courage and wisdom… and lead the Indic renaissance.
Bengal must never become another Kashmir.
Shubho Nobo Borsho. Jai Maa Kali. Jai Hind.

Pic courtesy: The sets of #TheDelhiFiles Bengal Chapter”

Vivek Agnihotri, who is known for impactful films like The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files, and The Vaccine War, is now gearing up for his next project — The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter.

The film is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. It is presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha Productions.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK