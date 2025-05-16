New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently opened up about working with megastar Anil Kapoor who played 'Advocate Krishan Pundit' in 'Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets', offering a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the actor's legendary discipline and authenticity.

Sharing anecdotes that reflect Anil Kapoor's grounded approach and relentless passion, Vivek Agnihotri painted a picture of an artist completely immersed in his craft.

'Anil Kapoor woh aise aadmi hain jo set pe aate hi wahi pe patak se kapde change kar lete hain” Agnihotri said. The filmmaker recalled how Anil Kapoor would change shirts right there on the floor, throw on a black cloth and say, "Kyun time waste karna yaar, neeche van mein jaane ka kaun jhanjhat lega?'

Vivek Agnihotri recalled a moment where Kapoor asked him, "Ek baat bata, is shirt ka ek button kholu ya do?" to understand how a sophisticated lawyer would present himself. When told just one button would suffice, Anil Kapoor responded, "Achha, samajh gaya. Tujhe Anil Kapoor ki image nahi chahiye, tujhe Anil Kapoor actor chahiye. Achha, theek hai." That clarity, curiosity and digging deep into the character is what makes Anil Kapoor extraordinary.

He went on to share how even Irrfan Khan once paused, startled by the intensity Anil Kapoor brought to a scene, a testament to the sheer presence Kapoor commands.

Vivek Agnihotri also remembered walking into Kapoor's vanity van one day to find him watching old Raj Kapoor scenes, to which Anil Kapoor replied saying, "Inspiration chahiye hoti hai yaar. Jab great logon ko dekhte ho na, dil ke andar kuch alag hi cheez jagti hai."

Not every dialogue may be perfect, but watching greats like Raj Kapoor gives him inspiration Anil Kapoor hones his skills by taking inspiration from great actors constantly, to which Vivek Agnihotri praises the actor saying, "Isiliye mujhe Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, aur Mithun da jaise logon ke saath kaam karne mein alag hi maza aata hai."

On Work front, Anil Kapoor’s upcoming project named Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni. The film follows the emotional journey of a highly decorated military officer as he grapples with personal loss while staying devoted to his sense of duty. Subedaar is set to premiere on Prime Video.