Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi Enjoy Shikara Ride In Dal Lake; Announce 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' Release Date

New Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited release of the series ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported.' director-producer duo Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi spent some time soaking in the beauty of Kashmir while indulging in a shikara ride on the banks of the picturesque Dal Lake. The makers unveiled the trailer at SKICC in Srinagar, Kashmir. Taking to Instagram, Vivek Agnihotri announced that ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported' will premiere on August 11 on Zee5.

Later, while sipping the traditional Kashmiri Kahwa chai, the couple also revealed that they had been lusting for some relaxing moments in between their strenuous work schedules and nothing could have been better than choosing Kashmir. Vivek Agnihotri said, “Yeh Vishwa ki sabse khubsoorat jagah hai aur yeh sabse khubsoorat lake hai”. Pallavi Joshi further added that Shikara reminds her of the unforgettable memories from the 1990’s picturing Shashi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Sharmila Tagore. She believes, Kashmir has truly laid the foundation of Indian cinema and will continue to do so in the future as well.

As Shikaras represent romance, Vivek Agnihotri elaborated on his equation with Pallavi Joshi at home saying, “Ghar pe direction nahi order chalta hai. Pehle main order se ladhta tha lekin ab bas wohi hai, that’s it. Unity in diversity. Ek ka order hai aur ek follower hai” When asked about family vacations, “Main toh proud mumbaikar hu, born and raised in Mumbai. Mujhse toh bhai paani aur samundar kabhi chutne nahi wala hai. Mujhe samundar se bohot pyaar hai”, Pallavi Joshi concludes.

While Vivek Agnihotri loves scripting his films amidst hilly regions, Pallavi Joshi finds solace on the lake front. The producer-director duo makes us believe that opposites attract. The upcoming series explores the untold truth of the Kashmiri Pandits straight from the horses’ mouth. After 4 years of extensive research, 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' will capture the historical, ethnical, and geopolitical details, encapsulating the events, mistakes, crimes, and circumstances that led to the massacre and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. It goes on to portray the situation which led to the abrogation of Article 370 and its repercussions on Kashmir today. Woven together through real life anecdotes, survivor testimonies and archived footage, 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' is all set to give you goosebumps.

