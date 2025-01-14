Advertisement
VIVEK AGNIHOTRI

Vivek Agnihotri Praises Hrithik Roshan’s Dedication After Actor Shares Handwritten Notes From Debut Days

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri praises Hrithik Roshan’s dedication after the actor shares handwritten notes from his debut film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2025, 02:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has praised Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan after the actor shared handwritten notes from his preparation for his debut film, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The notes offered a rare insight into Hrithik's dedication and hard work, which Agnihotri described as a true testament to perseverance and the effort required to achieve success in the industry. Impressed by Hrithik's commitment, Agnihotri took to Twitter to share the actor’s post, writing, “People don’t realize what goes into achieving true success. I will show them to all the young actors who come to meet me as an example of great work."

Agnihotri further expressed his admiration, encouraging Hrithik to keep shining, and revealed that he had learned many valuable filmmaking habits from Hrithik’s father, director Rakesh Roshan, during his own early career. He also mentioned how he still writes his scripts by hand, a habit he adopted from Rakesh Roshan’s influence.

Agnihotri, known for his impactful films, is currently focused on his next project, The Delhi Files, which will be a part of his trilogy following The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files. The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter is set to release worldwide on August 15, 2025, and will be jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, with Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions presenting the film.

