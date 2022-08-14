New Delh: 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has again made to the headlines with another controversial statement. He has now targeted those actors in the industry who romance girls of 20-30 years at the age of 60 in their films.

Vivek Agnihotri, a famous filmmaker in Hindi cinema continues to become a topic of discussion every day for his outspoken statements. Whether it is all the issues of the country or the Bollywood industry, Vivek does not shy away from speaking his mind at all.

Significantly, Vivek had deactivated his Twitter handle a few days ago. But now he has again made a comeback on the social media platform. Recently, 'The Kashmir Files' film director Vivek Agnihotri made a tweet on his official Twitter handle and it has taken over the internet. Agnihotri has taken a jibe at Hindi film actors who, after turning 60, are desperate to romance a girl 30-40 years younger than themselves in films.

Forget the quality of a film, when 60 yr old heroes are desperate to romance 20/30 yr old girls, photoshopping faces to look young, there is something fundamentally wrong with Bollywood.



‘Looking young & cool’ has destroyed Bollywood. And only one person is responsible for this. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 12, 2022

His tweet read, "Forget the quality of a film, when 60 yr old heroes are desperate to romance 20/30 yr old girls, photoshopping faces to look young, there is something fundamentally wrong with Bollywood."

"‘Looking young & cool’ has destroyed Bollywood. And only one person is responsible for this," he added.

After this comment of The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Bollywood film actors, people have started giving their replies on social media. A user wrote that "you have only targeted Hindi film actors, you do not know that South Superstar Rajinikanth has been doing the same thing for the last 20 years." Another user commented, "you too should be a part of the Bollywood industry and you must have done this many times to make money."