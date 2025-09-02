Vivek Agnihotri Urges Mamata Banerjee To Allow ‘The Bengal Files’ Screening Amid Calls For Ban

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure that his upcoming film, The Bengal Files, is not banned in the state.

Agnihotri, known for directing The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War, said his new film is based on what he calls the “Hindu Genocide”.

In a video message, the filmmaker emphasised that freedom of expression is a fundamental democratic principle and urged the CM to look at the film “not as a Bengali, but as a citizen of India.”

“URGENT: An open appeal to Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial. Please listen till the end and share widely as your protest against banning of a film on Hindu Genocide. #TheBengalFiles In cinemas 05 September 2025 (sic),” Agnihotri wrote while sharing the video.

In the clip, Agnihotri claimed that theatre owners in West Bengal are facing political pressure and are scared to screen the film.

“Theatre owners are telling me that even if it is not banned, they have so much political pressure that they will have to pay a high price to show it. And that’s why they are afraid to show it. The workers of your party are also asking to ban this film. That’s why I request you, to release this film in West Bengal peacefully,” he said.

The filmmaker further reminded Banerjee of her constitutional duty, stating: “You have taken an oath of the Indian Constitution and to protect the rights of every citizen, the free speech of the people of India. CBFC has passed this film, which is a constitutional body. That’s why it is your constitutional duty to release this film in peace.”

‘The Bengal Files’ Banned?

The video message came amid growing calls for a ban on the film ahead of its release on September 5, 2025. Several promotional events, including the trailer premiere and press meets scheduled in Kolkata, have reportedly been cancelled.

While there has been no official statement from the West Bengal government regarding the appeal, Agnihotri’s video has already sparked a wave of discussions on social media, with many users urging support for the film’s release on grounds of freedom of expression.

Agnihotri’s previous films, particularly The Kashmir Files, also triggered intense debates across the country.

About The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files delves into West Bengal’s violent political past. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Simratt Kaur, and Darshan Kumarr in pivotal roles and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 5, 2025.