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Vivek Dahiya celebrates 10 years with Divyanka Tripathi: ‘Wouldn’t change a single thing’

Vivek Dahiya marked a special milestone by celebrating 10 years of togetherness with wife Divyanka Tripathi. Sharing heartwarming photos from their anniversary celebration, the actor penned an emotional note reflecting on their journey of love, laughter and parenthood.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Vivek Dahiya celebrates 10 years with Divyanka Tripathi: ‘Wouldn’t change a single thing’
Image Credit: Vivek Dahiya, Instagram

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