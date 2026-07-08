/Vivek Dahiya celebrates 10 years with Divyanka Tripathi: ‘Wouldn’t change a single thing’

Taking to his social media account, Vivek shared adorable pictures with Divyanka from what looked like an intimate celebration, and wrote, 'Ten years ago, it was just a promise and a dream. Today, it's a life filled with love, lessons and a whole lot of masty, I'll always cherish. Wouldn't change, wouldn't trade one thing. Here's to us - to all we've built together and to every chapter that lies ahead. Dildara Dildara, Yeh Ratti Bhar Ka Jag Saara.”