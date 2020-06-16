Vivek Oberoi pens emotional note after paying last respects to Sushant Singh Rajput, writes 'this is a wake-up for us'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and bundle of talent, Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide. His body was found hanging at his Bandra pad on June 14, 2020, leaving behind his grieving family, fans, friends and film fraternity. His death has once again raised questions on Bollywood's appreciation for the non-industry, 'outsider' actors being actually welcomed in the 'so-called' elite club.

Netizens are debating on nepotism, favouritism one more time and with utmost anger after Sushant's untimely and shocking demise. Reports suggest he was battling depression for past few months.

His last rites were held at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Monday, June 15, 2020. After paying his last respects to the rising star, actor Vivek Oberoi penned an emotional note throwing light on the functioning of Bollywood and how he wished he talked to Sushant once about his own journey. Read his post here:

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Abhishek and wife Pragya Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and Jackky Bhagnani amongst others paid their last respects to the departed soul.