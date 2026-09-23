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Vivek Oberoi reacts to Salman Khan's stand against social media trolls on bodyshaming women

Salman Khan slams trolls: Without naming Katrina, Salman had questioned why anyone should troll a woman simply for gaining weight after giving birth.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 10:32 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
Vivek Oberoi reacts to Salman Khan's stand against social media trolls on bodyshaming women
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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