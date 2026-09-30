Vivek Oberoi reveals he stopped Bosco Martis from marrying at 19: 'I had to intervene'

The dancer mentioned, “First, Company happened, and then Saathiya came along shortly after. I don't want anyone to take what I am about to say the wrong way... I called Vivek during this period, after a very long time. I said, ‘Vivek, I want to do a song with you.’ You said, ‘Yes, we should definitely do it,’ and then you added, ‘Work out the creatives and give me a breakdown.’”