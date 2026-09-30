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Vivek Oberoi reveals he stopped Bosco Martis from marrying at 19: 'I had to intervene'

Vivek Oberoi recalled how he once stepped in to stop his childhood friend Bosco Martis from getting married at just 19, sharing the unusual plan the choreographer had devised to go ahead with it.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 06:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
Vivek Oberoi reveals he stopped Bosco Martis from marrying at 19: 'I had to intervene'
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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