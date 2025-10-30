Vivek Oberoi To Receive DPIFF Award For Best Supporting Actor For ‘Indian Police Force’

New Delhi: Actor Vivek Oberoi is set to be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Award for Best Supporting Actor (Male) for his performance in Indian Police Force.

The grand ceremony will take place on October 30, 2025, in Worli, Mumbai.

DPIFF is regarded as one of India’s most prestigious film honors, recognizing excellence across the cinematic spectrum. Over the years, the award has celebrated stalwarts such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Nayanthara.

Vivek Oberoi now joins this distinguished list of honorees. He portrayed IPS officer Vikram Bakshi in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

In the series, Oberoi plays a patriotic and disciplined officer on a mission to prevent a major terrorist attack in Delhi. His nuanced performance and commitment to the role earned him widespread appreciation from both audiences and critics alike.

Throughout his career, Oberoi has showcased remarkable versatility , from his gritty breakout role in Company to the romantic charm of Saathiya, the intense drama of Omkara, and the larger-than-life appeal of Krrish 3. His foray into digital entertainment with Inside Edge and Indian Police Force further cemented his relevance among a new generation of viewers.

Looking ahead, the actor’s upcoming projects include Masti 4, marking his return to the popular comedy franchise; Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-anticipated action drama; and Ramayan, a mythological epic expected to be among India’s most ambitious cinematic ventures.

Vivek Oberoi told Hindustan Times, "What Namit (Malhotra, producer) and Nitesh are doing is that through Ramayana, they are truly taking Bhartiya cinema to the global stage. Ramayana is going to be India’s answer to Hollywood epics. It helps that they are associated with a company who has won almost seven to eight Oscars in VFX, and they have already done such iconic stuff. To take in a truly Indian rooted epic, it can’t get bigger and better than Ramayana and to actually take it to the global sphere, that’s what’s exciting.”

The actor shared that he won't charge anything for Ramayana as he plans to donate it for kids having cancer. He said, "I told Namit that I don’t want a penny for this, I want to donate it to any sort of cause that I believe in, which is kids with cancer. I told him I want to support you because I just love what you’re doing and I think that this will take Indian cinema on the global stage with a bang, ” he shares, adding, “There is always the battle between whether Ramayana is mythological or historical, we believe it is historic, and it was great working on it. I was so happy and it was a lot of fun working with the whole crew, Namit, Nitesh, (actors) Yash, Rakul (Preet Singh). I still have a couple of days shoot left."