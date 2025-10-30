New Delhi: Vivek Oberoi is all geared up to star in Nitesh Tiwari's 2-part Rs 4000 crore mega budget starrer mythological film Ramayana and comedy outing Mastiii 4. The actor will reportedly essay the role of Vibhishan - Ravan's brother in the period drama. The actor opened up about his remuneration in the movie.

Vivek Oberoi On Ramayana

Vivek Oberoi told Hindustan Times, "What Namit (Malhotra, producer) and Nitesh are doing is that through Ramayana, they are truly taking Bhartiya cinema to the global stage. Ramayana is going to be India’s answer to Hollywood epics. It helps that they are associated with a company who has won almost seven to eight Oscars in VFX, and they have already done such iconic stuff. To take in a truly Indian rooted epic, it can’t get bigger and better than Ramayana and to actually take it to the global sphere, that’s what’s exciting.”

Vivek Oberoi's Ramayana Fee

The actor shared that he won't charge anything for Ramayana as he plans to donate it for kids having cancer. He said, "I told Namit that I don’t want a penny for this, I want to donate it to any sort of cause that I believe in, which is kids with cancer. I told him I want to support you because I just love what you’re doing and I think that this will take Indian cinema on the global stage with a bang, ” he shares, adding, “There is always the battle between whether Ramayana is mythological or historical, we believe it is historic, and it was great working on it. I was so happy and it was a lot of fun working with the whole crew, Namit, Nitesh, (actors) Yash, Rakul (Preet Singh). I still have a couple of days shoot left."

Ramayana will see Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari - Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.