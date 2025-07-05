Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Drops Powerful Promo For The Bengal Files 'Never Again USA Tour' With Premiere Dates

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for his bold and thought-provoking cinema, unveiled the powerful promo of The Bengal Files.

Renowned for his fearless storytelling and commitment to uncovering uncomfortable truths, Agnihotri has previously delivered The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. Now, he gears up for the final and most explosive chapter of his 'truth trilogy' with The Bengal Files.

As the film nears its release, the makers have announced a series of international premieres, starting with the 'Never Again USA Tour'. Agnihotri recently shared a gripping promo video that features glimpses from The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files, and the upcoming Bengal Files. The video also reveals premiere dates and cities across the United States.

The Never Again Tour will include 10 major premieres, beginning July 19 in New Jersey and concluding August 10 in Houston. Other key stops include Chicago, Atlanta, Washington DC, Raleigh, Tampa, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area. With growing global interest, Agnihotri has reportedly been approached for several international screenings.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Bengal Files is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. The film features Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha, it is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.