Vivian Dsena’s Wife Nouran Aly Reveals The Real Reason For Not Inviting Karanveer & Chum At The Party

Mumbai: Vivian Dsena, who emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 18 after losing the trophy to Karanveer Mehra, recently returned home to a surprise party organized by his wife, Nouran Aly. While the celebration was meant to be joyous, it sparked controversy when fellow contestants Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang revealed they were not invited.

The two stars' absence raised eyebrows, and both Karanveer and Chum openly addressed their exclusion. Karanveer even made a subtle jab at Vivian, implying that the loss of the trophy might have made it difficult for him to extend an invitation.

When questioned about the situation, Vivian’s wife Nouran Aly stepped in to clarify. Speaking to the paparazzi, she said, “It was I who didn’t invite them. I only invited people who care for us and don’t hurt us.” Nouran’s statement suggested that her decision was intentional and personal, aimed at protecting their peace.

The tension between Vivian and Karanveer has been evident since the finale, where Karanveer took home the coveted trophy. While Chum Darang’s comments have been less pointed, the duo’s reaction to being excluded has fueled speculation about strained relationships post-Bigg Boss.

As fans continue to discuss the drama, Vivian has maintained a dignified silence, allowing Nouran to handle the situation. Meanwhile, Karanveer’s dig at Vivian has added another layer to the ongoing post-show dynamics.