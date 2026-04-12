Voice that defined generations falls silent: Asha Bhosle passes away at 92; Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Sara Arjun and others mourn demise

New Delhi: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has passed away at the age of 92. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday due to a chest infection and was later shifted to the ICU.

The singer passed away due to multi-organ failure.

PM Modi pays tribute to Asha Bhosle

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and wrote:

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her.”

He added:

“My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives.”

Tributes pour in

Actor Hema Malini called her passing a “huge loss” for the country.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Unforgettable Asha Ji.”

Karan Johar shared an emotional note on Instagram, calling her voice one that defined generations of cinema and saying her music will live on forever.

Akshay Kumar posted an old photograph with the singer, writing that her “melodious voice will remain immortal.”

Jr NTR expressed grief on X, calling her voice the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades.

Actor Sara Arjun wrote that her voice was “emotion made timeless,” while Raveena Tandon also shared her condolences.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned her demise, recalling her contribution to Bengali music and calling her a “musical genius.”

Singer Jubin Nautiyal paid tribute, saying that with her passing, “an era, a feeling, a heartbeat” has come to an end.