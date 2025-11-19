Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986826https://zeenews.india.com/people/waheeda-rehman-jaya-bachchan-attend-legendary-actress-kamini-kaushals-prayer-meet-2986826.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
KAMINI KAUSHAL DEATH

Waheeda Rehman, Jaya Bachchan Attend Legendary Actress Kamini Kaushal's Prayer Meet

Kamini Kaushal passed away on Friday, November 14, at the age of 98.

|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 10:36 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Waheeda Rehman, Jaya Bachchan Attend Legendary Actress Kamini Kaushal's Prayer MeetPic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Several senior actors, including Waheeda Rehman and Jaya Bachchan, attended the prayer meet of legendary actress Kamini Kaushal in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. In visuals captured by the paps, Jaya Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman were seen greeting the bereaved family.

Veteran actor Raza Murad was also present at the prayer meet. Kamini Kaushal passed away on Friday, November 14, at the age of 98.

Kamini Kaushal was one of the leading actresses of the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s era of Indian cinema, where she shared the screen with superstars like Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, and legends like Raaj Kumar and Dharmendra, among many others.The actress made an indelible mark in the industry with her very first film. Her debut, Neecha Nagar (1946), won the prestigious Grand Prix du Festival International du Film at the inaugural Cannes Film Festival and remains the only Indian film to win the Palme d'Or.It was directed by Chetan Anand and starred Uma Anand and Rafiq Anwar in the lead roles.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The actress reportedly appeared in over 70 films during her illustrious career spanning more than seven decades in the film industry.

She was last seen in the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which hit the theatres in 2022. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi air pollution
Why Delhi Chokes While Beijing Breathes – The Secret No One Told You
Technology
Trade Intelligence And Analytics (TIA) Portal Launched To Help Exporters
bihar new cabinet
Bihar’s Newly Elected MLAs: Lagging In Education, Leading In Crime?
Putin India Visit 2025
Putin’s India Visit Has World On Edge: Why US, China Are Watching Closely
India e-passport Launch
India Launches e-Passports: How They Are Smarter Than Old Passports
Rafale fighter jets
How India Cost France 90 Rafales; Ukraine Deal To Deliver Same Blow? Find Out
Technology
TRAI Mandates Variable Pre-Tagging In SMS Templates To Curb Fraud
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: Following Raids, ED Finally Arrests Al Falah Group Chairman
India-France Garuda 25 Exercise
6,913 Km From Delhi, What The IAF’s Rafale And Sukhoi Fighter Jets Are Doing?
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: NIA, ED Continue Investigation - Biggest Crackdown Underway