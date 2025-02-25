Advertisement
WAKING OF THE NATION TRAILER

Waking Of The Nation Trailer: Nikita Dutta Goes De-Glam, Show Streams On March 7 - Pics

Waking Of The Nation Trailer: The actress as seen in the trailer showcases a commanding screen presence, effortlessly blending vulnerability with courage. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Waking Of The Nation Trailer: Nikita Dutta Goes De-Glam, Show Streams On March 7 - Pics Pic Courtesy: Show Still

New Delhi: Actress Nikita Dutta will be seen in a de-glam look in upcoming show 'The Waking of the Nation' directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ram Madhvani. The actress transformed herself into a fearless freedom fighter who played a significant role in India's struggle for independence. 

Waking of The Nation Trailer

The makers have released the trailer for the series, starring Taaruk Raina and Nikita Dutta, leaving fans mighty impressed. It shows how Raina tries to uncover the truth behind the British conspiracy surrounding the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Meanwhile, actress Nikita's portrayal captures the fierce resilience and emotional strength of a woman who fought against oppression during one of India’s darkest historical events—the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Nikita Dutta Goes De-Glam

The actress as seen in the trailer showcases a commanding screen presence, effortlessly blending vulnerability with courage. She will be seen in a completely new avatar in the show and promises to showcase another range of her acting prowess.

On the work front, the actress will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan & Jaideep Ahlawat in Siddharth Anand's 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins' directed by Robbie Grewal.

Waking Of The Nation will stream on SonyLIV from March 7, 2025.

