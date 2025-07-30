'Walking In Garden': Netizens Slam Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor For Ramp Walks At India Couture Week

New Delhi: Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor recently grabbed attention for their ramp walk at India Couture Week 2025, held in New Delhi. The actresses were criticized by netizens after clips from the fashion show went viral.

Sara donned designer Aisha Rao’s creations, while Khushi wore Rimzim Dadu’s collection. Videos of their walks quickly went viral and sparked a debate on social media.

Sara opted for a rose gold lehenga featuring elements of nature, including palms, banana leaves, and flowers. Her look was complemented by nude makeup and her hair styled in soft, loose waves. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor was seen in an intricate metallic outfit with a halter neck, deep-cut top, and a matching tailored metallic grey skirt. The outfit was inspired by traditional crafts of Gujarat, like patola and mirror work.

Fans React to Viral Ramp Walk

Fans have reacted strongly to the viral ramp walk clips, calling out both actresses for their performances at India Couture Week.

On Sara’s ramp walk, one user said, “Outfit looks very pretty but her expressions are always a bit funny and OTT.”

Another wrote, “Incoming well-deserved trolling in 3…2…1… WHY? After all the previous disasters, WHY?”

A third user urged designers to hire professionals: “To all the designers, we ‘netizens’ promise that we will hype you up to no end. The only condition is that you start bringing in professional models for your ramp walks.”

A fourth asked, “Why does she have to walk with a lot of thumkas?”

Another commented, “Wow – the outfit. Overdoing – the walk.”

Khushi Kapoor’s walk also drew criticism. One user asked, “How are these nepos not good at anything?”

Another wrote, “She looks so bored and uninterested.”

“Why is she walking like she’s taking a casual stroll in the park? With so much access to resources, it’s a crime to do it this way. Simply sad!” read another comment.

Work Front of Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Khushi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Following that, she was seen in Loveyapa opposite Junaid Khan, which did not perform well at the box office. Her most recent film was Nadaaniyan, opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan.