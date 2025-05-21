Advertisement
WAMIQA GABBI

Wamiqa Gabbi Channels Her Inner ‘Titli’ For Bhool Chuk Maaf Promotions - See Pics

Bhool Chuk Maaf is set to release on May 23, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Wamiqa Gabbi Channels Her Inner ‘Titli’ For Bhool Chuk Maaf Promotions - See Pics Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming project 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' with Rajkummar Rao. Channelling her quiet elegance and character-inspired charm, she stepped out in a soft blush-toned drape with a delicate sheen, the look strikes the perfect balance between understated glam and poetic storytelling. Do not miss her butterfly accessory!

Taking inspiration from her character Titli — which translates to “butterfly” — the styling incorporates thoughtful elements that echo the name and spirit of the role. Statement butterfly-shaped earrings, a sculptural butterfly ring, and even a subtle butterfly detail nestled in her textured ponytail all come together to bring her character to life, both on and off screen.

She wrote in the caption of her Instagram post: Ting ling ling ling Sajnaaaaaaa…
Bhool Chuk Maaf releasing on 23rd May 
…………………………………………….
Styled by : @mohitrai with @chintan_shah08
Saree by : @ekayabanaras
Shot by : @mayur_butwani
Makeup by : @vaishnavisingh2.0
Hair by : @kimberlyychu

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Her makeup is kept minimal and fresh, allowing her natural beauty to shine through, while the hair — softly tousled and pulled back — adds to the effortless grace of the look. The tone-on-tone palette and delicate embroidery on the saree further enhance the dreamlike aesthetic, making it a standout moment in the film’s promotional trail.

Not many know that Wamiqa Gabbi made her screen debut as a child artist with a brief role in Jab We Met (2007). She then ventured into the Punjabi films Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 (2013), Nikka Zaildar 2 (2017) and its sequel Nikka Zaildar 3 (2019), and Kali Jotta (2023) which became hits.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is set to release on May 23, 2025.

