Wamiqa Gabbi Hits Back At Influencer Over PR Strategy Mockery

Mumbai: Actor Wamiqa Gabbi, recently seen in Baby John, hit back at social media influencer Nadeesh Bhambi after he posted a satirical video targeting her alleged PR strategies. The video gained traction after several clips comparing Wamiqa to Aishwarya Rai went viral, with fans calling her the “new national crush.”

In the Instagram reel titled Wamiqa Gabbi’s PR Team Meeting, Nadeesh begins by acknowledging Wamiqa’s beauty and talent. The video humorously depicts exaggerated reactions, such as calling her the “new national crush,” dismissing contemporaries like Triptii Dimri, and drawing comparisons to Aishwarya Rai. He even joked that “If Aishwarya had a daughter, she would look like Wamiqa.”



Further, the video makes over-the-top statements like, " “Wamiqa can eat 100 Rashmika Mandannas and 200 Disha Patanis for breakfast.” “What Deepika thinks she looks like.”



Wamiqa noticed the video and responded with a sarcastic comment that combined humour and wit, “Talented aur Khoobsurat bhi? Uff, Thaaaank you. And baki sab ka pata nahi, but we did try ‘Wamiqa for next President!’ Approve nahi hua (Talented and beautiful too? Thank you. Don’t know about the rest, but we also tried ‘Wamiqa for next President!’—that wasn’t approved).”



Nadeesh responded to Wamiqa’s comment, doubling down on his critique with a playful tone, “Talented aur khoobsurat toh aap ho hi. Loved you in Jubilee. President ke liye vote nahi hota iss desh mein warna mera vote toh mil hi jaata aapko… Bas aapki PR team ko thoda chill karao, acchi khaasi actress ka naam kharab karne mein lage hain (You are talented and beautiful, loved you in Jubilee. There’s no voting system in India, or else I would have voted for you as president. But please tell your PR team to chill—they’re ruining the name of a good actress).”



The exchange, initially heated, took a poetic turn as both Wamiqa and Nadeesh ended the war of words by sharing shayari. Fans appreciated Wamiqa’s ability to tackle criticism with grace and humor.



The spat quickly became the talk of social media, with fans divided over the issue. While many defended Wamiqa, praising her wit and charm, others supported Nadeesh’s observations about over-the-top PR strategies.



