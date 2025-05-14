Wamiqa Gabbi Is Grateful For Learning To Say 'No'

New Delhi: Wamiqa Gabbi, who will next be seen in the film “Bhool Chuk Maaf”, has talked about that one “mistake” she made and is thankful for. The actress said it was learning to say “no”. Asked if there is a “Bhool Chuk” that she made and is thankful for, Wamiqa told IANS: “It’s saying no.”

The 31-year-old actress is now glad that she’s getting comfortable with saying no, when needed. “At that time it feels like such a mistake. Saying no at times feels like such a… It feels like I hope I am not doing something wrong by saying no. But that is something that I’m so glad that getting comfortable with saying no is such a nice thing.”

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, with music by Tanishk Bagchi, lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and vocals by Tanishk Bagchi and Madhubanti Bagchi. Talking about “Bhool Chuk Maaf”, directed by Karan Sharma, the film revolves around Ranjan, a small-town romantic boy from Banaras,who lands a government job to marry Titli but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped until he fulfills his promise.

A hilarious tale of love, fate, and redemption unfolds. Director Karan Sharma started his journey from Delhi and stepped into Mumbai in 2005. His short film christened Black Holi is internationally acclaimed as a best narrative short film.

The film was supposed to hit the screens on May 9, however the makers on May 8 announced that it would now release digitally on Prime Video on May 16, in “light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation” after the Indian Air Force targeted the terrorists' sites without crossing the Pakistan airspace.

However, the release of the film has now hit the pause button. The Bombay High Court granted an ad-interim injunction restraining Maddock Films from releasing Bhool Chuk Maaf on OTT platforms before completing its agreed-upon 8-week theatrical run with PVR Inox.

PVR Inox, in its court plea, argued that the last-minute change was a breach of the contract signed between the parties on May 6, 2025. The agreement specified that the film must have an 8-week window before it can be released online.