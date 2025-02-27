Advertisement
WAMIQA GABBI

Wamiqa Gabbi Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week, Meets Squid Game Actor Wi-Ha Joon - See Pics

Wamiqa will be seen in Dil Ka Darwaza Khol, followed by Bhool Chuk Maaf, where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 04:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Wamiqa Gabbi Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week, Meets Squid Game Actor Wi-Ha Joon - See Pics Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi made her debut at Milan Fashion Week this season, attending the highly anticipated Onitsuka Tiger show. Often hailed as the ‘Premiqa’ of the industry, Wamiqa turned heads with her effortless style, proving she’s not just a powerhouse performer but also a rising force in the fashion world.

Dressed in an elegant white ensemble that seamlessly blended streetwear with high fashion, Wamiqa exuded confidence and grace, perfectly complementing the cutting-edge aesthetic. Her look was a testament to her evolving style and growing influence in the global fashion space.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

The hottie also happened to meet Squid Game actor Wi-Ha Joon, who played Hwang Jun-ho on the show. Check out the picture here:

Up next, she will be seen in Dil Ka Darwaza Khol, followed by Bhool Chuk Maaf, where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao. Fans can also look forward to her in Bhoot Bangla and the highly anticipated Goodachari 2.

 

 

