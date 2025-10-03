Want To Lose 5–10 Kgs In 90 Days? Tamannaah Bhatia’s Trainer Shares 3 Key Habits

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been turning heads with her recent transformation, looking fitter and more toned than ever. Her noticeable weight loss has sparked curiosity among fans, with many wondering about the secret behind her leaner frame. Recently, her trainer Siddhartha Singh revealed three simple yet powerful lifestyle changes that can help anyone shed 5–10 kilos in just 90 days—without fad diets or costly gym memberships.

Here’s what he suggests:

1. Prioritise Protein in Every Meal

According to Siddhartha, “Every meal should have a protein source because it keeps you fuller for longer. That way, you won’t feel hungry all the time.”

Why Protein Matters

Protein is an essential nutrient that supports multiple body functions and plays a vital role in weight management. Compared to fats and carbs, protein takes longer to digest, helping control appetite and reduce overall calorie intake.

Foods such as eggs, Greek yogurt, chicken, fish, lentils, and beans are excellent protein sources. A protein-rich breakfast—like scrambled eggs with veggies or Greek yogurt topped with nuts and fruit—can help regulate hunger while fueling your day with steady energy.

2. Stay Hydrated

Siddhartha points out, “Ninety percent of the time when you feel hungry, you’re actually just thirsty. So whenever hunger strikes, first drink a glass of water—most of the time, you won’t feel like eating afterward.”

Why Hydration Helps Weight Loss

Many people underestimate the role of water in weight management. Staying hydrated supports digestion, boosts metabolism, and even suppresses appetite. Drinking a glass of water before meals can naturally reduce portion sizes and calorie intake.

Hydration also helps the kidneys and liver work efficiently, improving fat metabolism and calorie burning. Along with drinking water, adding water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, oranges, and leafy greens can further aid hydration and promote fullness.

3. Exercise Regularly

Siddhartha advises, “Exercise will tone you up. You’ll look in the mirror and notice the difference—your clothes will fit better and everyone will see the change. Don’t be a couch potato, whether at home or at the office.”

Why Exercise Accelerates Results

Physical activity is key to burning calories and improving body composition. When combined with a balanced diet, it significantly increases the chances of losing 5–10 kilos within three months.

Cardio exercises such as walking, jogging, cycling, and swimming boost heart rate and burn fat. Experts recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate cardio or 75 minutes of intense cardio per week.

For quicker results, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is highly effective. Alternating short bursts of intense activity with rest periods can burn more calories in less time and continue to boost metabolism even after the workout. Research shows that just 20 minutes of HIIT, three times a week, can significantly reduce body fat, especially around the abdomen.

Additional Healthy Habits

Along with protein, hydration, and exercise, Siddhartha suggests adopting these practices for sustainable weight loss:

Limit refined carbs such as white bread, sugary snacks, and sodas that spike blood sugar and cause cravings.

Eat more vegetables and whole grains for fiber and essential nutrients.

Opt for smaller, frequent meals instead of skipping food, to maintain steady energy levels.

Prioritise sleep—lack of rest can increase hunger and slow metabolism.

Stay consistent and patient. Gradual, steady weight loss is safer and more sustainable than extreme measures.

Losing weight doesn’t have to be about extreme diets or punishing workouts. As Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer highlights, small but consistent lifestyle changes—like eating enough protein, staying hydrated, and moving your body daily—can make a big difference over time. By embracing these habits with patience and discipline, you can achieve not just weight loss, but also improved energy, confidence, and overall well-being. Remember, the real secret lies in balance, consistency, and choosing health over shortcuts.