War 2 Trailer: NTR is all set for his grand Bollywood debut with War 2, and the excitement is sky-high—literally! Ahead of the much-awaited trailer launch, NTR’s global fandom has gone all out with a jaw-dropping tribute.

In Melbourne, fans celebrated by taking to the skies, spelling out 'NTR' and 'War 2' using planes soaring through the clouds. The viral video is proof and the craze is unreal!

NTR fans from Melbourne, Australia, celebrations are in full swing even before the film's release. Videos of this grand gesture are now trending on social media. Coming to the promotional scoop, NTR and Hrithik Roshan will not promote the film together.

War 2 Celebration Melbourne NTR Fans https://t.co/YZJ1mwfUwQ — _________ ___ ____ (@MelbNTRFans) July 24, 2025

WAR 2 Trailer Release Date Announced

War 2 is being billed as one of 2025’s biggest films and a major treat for moviegoers. The film will witness NTR go head-to-head with Hrithik Roshan in a fierce, action-packed showdown. Adding to the excitement, it also marks Kiara Advani’s first film after her pregnancy.

Earlier, YRF took to Instagram to unveil the official poster along with a major update about the film’s trailer. The post was captioned as, 'ANNOUNCEMENT: #WAR2 trailer out on July 25th. #War2 is set to release in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!' The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, War 2 is the sixth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe.

NTR On The Work Front

With War 2 releasing in 2025, Jr NTR also headlines Dragon, directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. The film is now set to release on June 25, 2026. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film promises to showcase his unmatched versatility and star power. On the other hand, he has also teamed up with ace filmmaker, Trivikram Srinivas for a grand mythological drama, where he will portray the divine role of Lord Kumara Swamy.

