War of Words Erupts Over Sanam Teri Kasam 2: Harshvardhan Rane Fires Back At Mawra Hocane’s ‘PR Strategy’ Accusation

New Delhi: Actor Harshvardhan Rane recently made headlines after declaring he would not be part of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 if Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane returns for the sequel amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Mawra responded sharply to Rane’s comments, dismissing them as a publicity stunt.

“Someone I expected to have basic common sense has risen from deep slumber with a PR strategy… While our nations are at war, this is what you come up with? A PR statement to get attention? What a pity!” she said in a social media post.

Rane has now fired back, asserting that his decision stems from Hocane’s past comments, which he deemed anti-Indian.

“That sounded like an attempt at a personal attack. Fortunately, I have the tolerance to overlook such attempts—but have zero tolerance for any attack on my nation’s dignity,” he wrote on Saturday.

He continued: “An Indian farmer would pluck out the unwanted weed from his crop—it’s called WEEDING. The farmer doesn’t need a PR team for this act; it’s called common sense. I simply offered to step down from Part 2.”

Rane emphasised that his choice was driven by patriotism, adding that he has every right to refuse working with someone who describes his country’s actions as ‘cowardly.’

Meanwhile, the directors of the popular 2016 film have confirmed that Hocane will not be returning for the sequel.