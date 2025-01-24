Actor Saif Ali Khan recorded his statement with the Bandra Police in Mumbai regarding the attack at his home on January 16 in the case involving a Bangladeshi national accused of stabbing the actor at his Bandra residence last week, officials said on Friday.

Recalling the incident, Mr Khan stated that he and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, were in their bedroom on the 11th floor of the Satguru Sharan building when they heard the nanny of their younger son, Jeh, scream.

Awakened by the nanny's screams, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan rushed to their son's room, where they encountered the alleged attacker. According to sources, Khan informed the police that the nanny, Eliyama Philips, was terrified and screaming, while their son Jeh was crying.

When the actor entered Jeh's room, he found his son crying, and the nanny informed him that the attacker had demanded Rs 1 crore. As he tried to stop the accused, the attacker stabbed him multiple times on his back, neck, and hands, according to police sources.

Despite being injured, the actor pushed the intruder inside the room as the nanny ran away with Jeh and locked him in, IANS said citing sources.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked last week by an intruder, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who broke into his Bandra residence with the intent to commit theft. During a violent confrontation, the actor sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police discovered several fingerprints of the accused at the actor's residence. The prints were found on the building's stairs, the toilet door, and the door handle of Saif’s son Jeh's room.

According to the police, the intruder attempted to break into three other houses before entering Saif Ali Khan's home. The fingerprints collected are expected to play a crucial role in the ongoing investigation.

The accused has been charged under Sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), as stated in the official police report.

(With IANS, ANI inputs)