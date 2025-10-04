Was Zubeen Garg Poisoned? Arrested Bandmate Makes SHOCKING Allegations: Report

New Delhi: As the probe into legendary singer Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death deepens, shocking allegations have surfaced from his bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami.

According to a report by The Times of India, Goswami has claimed that the late singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta may have poisoned him.

The 52-year-old singer was reportedly swimming during a yacht outing organised as part of the 4th edition of the Northeast India Festival in Singapore, where the tragedy occurred.

Zubeen Garg’s longtime manager, Siddharth Sharma, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on October 1 and faces charges of criminal conspiracy, murder, and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Although initial reports cited drowning as the cause of death, the SIT’s remand note, accessed by several media outlets, suggests another possible cause behind the singer’s demise.

The TOI report further stated that, according to the remand note, witness Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Garg’s close associate and bandmate, made a statement under Section 175 BNSS to the SIT. In his statement, he alleged that Sharma and Mahanta “had poisoned the victim and deliberately chosen a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy.”

Goswami told investigators that during the yacht trip, Sharma allegedly forcibly took control of the vessel from its sailor and instructed him not to share any videos of the outing with anyone.

He further claimed that during the critical moments when Garg was gasping for breath and struggling in the water, Sharma was heard shouting, “Jabo de, jabo de” (“Let him go, let him go”). Goswami also emphasised that Garg was a trained swimmer and could not have died due to drowning.

He added that he had asked the organisers not to arrange drinks, insisting that he alone would handle them — but alleged that Sharma and Mahanta spiked the beverages instead.

Goswami alleged that both accused had consciously chosen Singapore as the venue to conceal their crime.

During interrogation, Sharma and Mahanta have dismissed all allegations.

Goswami also told investigators that when Garg was frothing from the mouth and nose, Sharma did not seek immediate medical help and instead dismissed the symptoms as “acid reflux,” assuring others there was nothing to worry about.

The remand note further reveals that Sharma failed to provide any satisfactory explanation regarding the supply of liquor and the company arranged for Garg prior to his death. It also states that documentary evidence, financial transactions, and witness statements prima facie establish Sharma’s culpability in what has now become a major criminal case.