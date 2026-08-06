/Watch: Akanksha Chamola recreates 'Saat Samundar Paar' with Farah Khan at Lock Upp 2 success bash

New Delhi: Farah Khan threw a proper celebration at her Mumbai home recently, throwing a success party and dinner to mark how well Netflix's reality show Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa had done. As the "Jailer" who co-hosted the show alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Farah opened her doors to the contestants, cast, and everyone who'd worked on the series for a night of celebration after the show's impressive run on the platform.
The timing made sense, the bash came right after Lock Upp Season 2 crossed millions of viewing hours on Netflix India, a milestone the makers clearly wanted to mark properly. For one evening, the contestants and crew got to trade the tension of the competition for something a lot more relaxed, music, dinner, and just catching up with each other.
Among those who really let loose that night was actress Akanksha Chamola. Videos from the party showed her dancing with both Farah Khan and Mouni Roy, and it's safe to say she was having the time of her life.
In one clip, Akanksha and Farah recreated the famous steps from 'Saat Samundar Paar', with Farah smoothly leading the original hook moves while Akanksha kept pace right alongside her.
Then there's another video where Akanksha teamed up with Mouni Roy for 'Kajra Re', this time going completely freestyle instead of sticking to set choreography, each of them throwing in their own moves as the song built up. Before long, other guests at the party couldn't resist joining in either, turning Farah's living room into an impromptu dance floor.
The party, held at Farah Khan's residence in Mumbai, pulled in a fairly star-studded guest list, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Mahhi Kapoor, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shweta Tiwari, Mushtaq Sheikh, and several others, alongside the show's contestants. Farah and Riteish, true to their hosting instincts, spent much of the evening mingling with everyone in attendance.
For those who might not have followed the season closely, Akanksha Chamola was one of the contestants who ended up making quite a few headlines during her time on the show. She opened up about being bisexual and also spoke about her divorce from actor husband Gaurav, two revelations that ended up shaping a lot of the conversation around her journey inside the house.
Lock Upp Season 2 wrapped up with its grand finale on August 5, with Shreya Kalra taking home the winner's title, Shivangi Joshi finishing as the first runner-up, and Yogesh rounding out the podium in third place.
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