Watch: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan made son Hrehaan's birthday special like this

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who have temporarily moved in together amid the coronavirus lockdown, celebrated their son Hrehaan’s birthday in a special way with the family. The Roshans, though separated from each other due to the lockdown, made sure they were present (virtually) to see Hrehaan cut the cake and wished him a very happy birthday together. Hrithik’s parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan, his sister Sunaina Roshan, her daughter Suranika, cousin Pashmina and other family members caught up with everybody via video call organised by Hrithik and Sussanne for Hrehaan.

Sharing a glimpse from the day, Hrithik wrote, “28th March 2020. Hrehaan’s was a Happy Birthday. Thanks to a little adaptability, flexibility and technology.. God bless our children. There will be better days.. Love to all..”

Take a look at the video here:

Hrehaan turned 14 on Saturday and to wish her darling son, Sussanne had posted an adorable birthday wish for him. “To my Son.. where do we go.. nobody knows... but I have to say, You, are on your way... to the best ‘there’ that there is... Happy 14th birthday my Ray of ‘Sonshine’. Today, tomorrow and beyond forever more, you have me to the depth of my core,” she wrote.

Last week, Hrithik took to social media to reveal that Sussanne has ‘graciously volunteered’ to temporarily move in with him in order to co-parent Hrehaan and Hredhaan. Sharing a wonderful photo of Sussanne sitting in the living room, Hrithik wrote, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us.”

He also thanked Sussanne for her support and said, “Thank you for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them,” Hrithik added.

Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014 but continue to share a cordial relationship. They are always together when it comes to their sons and families. Both of them have been spotted with each other on lunch, dinner dates and family holidays.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in ‘War’. He hasn’t announced his next film yet.