Watch: Amid coronavirus lockdown, video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor taking a walk with his dog goes viral

New Delhi: A video of star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor taking a walk with his dog has gone crazy viral. The clip has been shared by several fan clubs on social media and speculations are now rife that Alia and Ranbir may have moved in together due to the coronavirus lockdown. The couple, casually dressed, can be seen taking a stroll along with the dog. Earlier on Saturday, Alia also shared pictures of Ranbir’s dogs on her Instagram account.

Take a look at the video here:

Some days ago, rumour mill was abuzz with reports that Alia and Ranbir might have broken-up. However, a picture by Alia dismissed all the speculations. She shared a wonderful picture of herself watching the sunset and credited her ‘all-time favourite photographer’ Ranbir for it.

Meanwhile, here are the pictures of Ranbir’s pets Alia shared on Saturday.

Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the sets of their work-in-progress film 'Brahmastra'. The couple hasn't yet spoken openly about their relationship but is often spotted together on each other's family events and holidays.

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir will be next seen in 'Brahmastra'. The Ayan Mukerji-directed film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Apart from 'Brahmastra', Alia has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ in the pipeline while Ranbir has 'Shamshera' in his kitty.