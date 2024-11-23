WATCH: Anushka Sharma And Sanjana Ganesan’s Priceless Reaction To Mitchell Starc’s Wicket Goes Viral!

New Delhi: The first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy saw India take a commanding lead over Australia in Perth. Despite being bowled out for a modest 150 in the first innings, the Indian team bounced back spectacularly, dismissing Australia for just 104 runs. Jasprit Bumrah’s side gained a 46-run lead as the Aussies registered their third-lowest home ground score since 2000.

The high-octane match had several notable spectators, including Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, along with acting captain Jasprit Bumrah’s wife and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. Their presence in the stands added an extra spark to the intense cricketing action.

On Saturday, November 23, Australia resumed their innings from 67/7, aiming to salvage what they could. The Indian bowlers were determined to end the innings quickly, securing two swift dismissals. However, Australia’s Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood dug in, frustrating Team India with a resolute 25-run stand off 110 balls for the last wicket.

The partnership tested the patience of the Indian team and fans alike, with the game hanging in the balance. When India finally managed to dismiss Mitchell Starc, the stadium erupted in celebration. Among the cheering crowd, the reactions of Anushka Sharma and Sanjana Ganesan stood out.

The two were caught on camera celebrating the wicket with expressions of joy and relief. Their spontaneous reactions instantly went viral across social media platforms. Fans couldn’t get enough of their infectious energy, dubbing their moment as “worth crores” in priceless entertainment value.

The clip of their reactions has since flooded Twitter and Instagram, drawing admiration from cricket enthusiasts and casual viewers alike. Have a look at the video:

Anushka Sharma, married to cricketing superstar Virat Kohli, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, in 2021, followed by their second child, a son named Akaay, in 2024.

On the work front, Anushka, who last appeared in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, is gearing up for her next big project, Chakda Xpress. In this biopic, she will portray legendary Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film, directed by Prosit Roy, is produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma under their home banner.