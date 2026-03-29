WATCH | Arpit Bala spits at fan after bottle is thrown on stage, Hyderabad concert turns chaotic

What began as an electrifying live performance by independent artist Arpit Bala quickly spiralled into controversy after an unexpected incident disrupted his concert at Kingdome Klub & Kitchen in Hyderabad. The Faridabad-born singer, who rose to nationwide fame with his viral 2025 track Bargad, was performing to a packed crowd when a bottle was suddenly hurled at him from within the audience.

The act triggered an immediate and intense reaction from the artist, turning an otherwise high-energy show into a moment now widely discussed across social media platforms.

Bottle Thrown From Crowd Sparks Tension

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Eyewitnesses and videos circulating online suggest that the bottle was thrown mid-performance, catching Bala off guard. The singer abruptly paused the show and began scanning the audience, visibly agitated as he demanded to know who was responsible.

Singer Confronts Fan, Spits in Anger

In a moment that has drawn significant attention and criticism online, Bala appeared to spit toward the fan after identifying him. The act, captured in multiple viral clips, marked a sharp escalation in the confrontation.

He then verbally lashed out at the individual, shouting, “Idhar dekhna… Kya hua?"

Bala further intensified his reaction by throwing the bottle back toward the same direction, saying, “Yeh apni behen ke shaadi mein dahej mein baat diyo.” Shortly after, he instructed the venue’s security team to escort the fan out, bringing a degree of control back to the situation.

Arpit Bala spits on people at a concert pic.twitter.com/cWFGqBJncZ — Sunil Goriya (@Sunil_Goriya) March 29, 2026

Warning Issued Before Performance Resumes

Despite the disruption, Bala chose to continue the concert. Before resuming, he issued a stern warning to the audience, making it clear that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

“Mujhe farak nahi padega ki tumne kitne paise diye hain…” he said, emphasising that paying for a ticket does not justify misconduct.

About Arpit Bala

Arpit Bala is a rising force in India’s independent music scene, known for blending absurdist internet humour with Desi Hip-Hop. A co-founder of the Foosie Gang collective, he initially gained popularity through satirical YouTube content before transitioning into music.