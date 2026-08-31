Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and actor Ravi Kishan likened Gorakhpur to Spain on Saturday while highlighting what he described as the rapid urban transformation and development of the Uttar Pradesh city.
Speaking in Bhojpuri at the inauguration of the newly constructed Kalyan Mandapam in Basharatpur, Gorakhpur, the politician expressed admiration for the local infrastructure. "I feel like this is Spain, I feel like this is an amazing place," Kishan remarked during his address. "I feel it is a smart city because I have seen places everywhere. I feel you are blind if you can't see the development, so what can I do?"
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State Minister Sanjay Nishad, and the event's anchor were seen smiling and laughing during the actor-turned-politician's lively exchange.
Gorakhpur feels like Spain: BJP MP Ravi Kishan— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 29, 2026
Even UP CM Yogi Adityanath broke into laughter pic.twitter.com/EFNFgUFFeV
The comparison quickly drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders. The Congress party took a swipe at the BJP MP on social media, sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter) that appeared to mock the comparison by contrasting visuals of Gorakhpur with Spain. "BJP folks have this incredible confidence for throwing stuff around," the Congress party posted, targeting the MP's remarks.
Take a look:
BJP वालों में फेंकने का गजब कॉन्फिडेंस है pic.twitter.com/7uEq9lbRkc— Congress (@INCIndia) August 30, 2026
Before transitioning into mainstream politics, Ravi Kishan established a sprawling multi-decade career across Indian entertainment, debuting in the early 1990s with Hindi films like Pitambar (1992). Over the years, he carved out a massive footprint in regional cinema, becoming a dominant superstar in the Bhojpuri film industry through hits like Saiyaan Hamar and Pandit Ji Batai Na Biyah Kab Hoi. His mainstream popularity skyrocketed after his stint on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2006, leading to prominent roles in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada cinema, as well as hosting assignments across television platforms. More recently, his supporting role in the critically acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies brought him major awards season recognition.
Ravi Kishan made his electoral debut in 2014 when he joined the Indian National Congress to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Jaunpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Following a loss in that election, he parted ways with the Congress party in February 2017 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He secured a major electoral breakthrough in the 2019 general elections when the BJP fielded him from the Gorakhpur constituency. He successfully defended the Gorakhpur seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to secure a second consecutive term as Member of Parliament
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