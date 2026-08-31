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  • /WATCH | 'Feels like Spain': Ravi Kishan's remark draws laughter from UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Congress jibe

WATCH | 'Feels like Spain': Ravi Kishan's remark draws laughter from UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Congress jibe

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan stirred a political row after comparing Gorakhpur’s urban development to Spain during a local event, drawing laughter from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and sarcastic jabs from the Congress party.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 12:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
WATCH | 'Feels like Spain': Ravi Kishan's remark draws laughter from UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Congress jibe
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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