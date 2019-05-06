close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Watch: Go and vote, just like mumma and papa, says MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi's daughter Ziva, 4, appealed to the people to vote "just like her mumma and papa" in an adorable video posted by the cricketer.

Watch: Go and vote, just like mumma and papa, says MS Dhoni&#039;s daughter Ziva
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@mahi7781

Ranchi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi's daughter Ziva, 4, appealed to the people to vote "just like her mumma and papa" in an adorable video posted by the cricketer.

Little Ziva accompanied her parents to the polling booth in Ranchi where Dhoni and Sakshi exercised their franchise before flying to Chennai for an IPL match. 

"Go and vote, just like mumma and papa," she says in the video, where Ziva can be seen sitting on Dhoni's lap. "Use your power," read Dhoni's caption for the post which is now viral.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Use your Power

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

Four Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand - Hazaribagh, Koderma, Ranchi and Khunti (ST) -are voting in the fifth phase of nation election. Sixty one candidates are in the fray from Jharkhand. 

Live TV

In the fifth phase, polling is also being held in Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir.    

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Next
Story

Apurva Asrani's directorial debut to star Manoj

Must Watch

PT1M21S

This voter in Amethi alleges Congress forced her to vote for the party