Watch: Go and vote, just like mumma and papa, says MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva

Ranchi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi's daughter Ziva, 4, appealed to the people to vote "just like her mumma and papa" in an adorable video posted by the cricketer.

Little Ziva accompanied her parents to the polling booth in Ranchi where Dhoni and Sakshi exercised their franchise before flying to Chennai for an IPL match.

"Go and vote, just like mumma and papa," she says in the video, where Ziva can be seen sitting on Dhoni's lap. "Use your power," read Dhoni's caption for the post which is now viral.

Four Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand - Hazaribagh, Koderma, Ranchi and Khunti (ST) -are voting in the fifth phase of nation election. Sixty one candidates are in the fray from Jharkhand.

In the fifth phase, polling is also being held in Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir.